Where do local candidates stand on 28th Amendment?

To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to “Meet the Candidates Night Draws Crowd” story in the April 18 edition of Miami Valley Today by Melanie Yingst. I attended the forum, and I thank Leadership Troy for hosting the event.

I submitted a question, but it did not get asked. My question addressed one of the issues discussed at the April 17 event—giving people a voice in government decisions.

In our country today, large corporations — which claim constitutional rights and spend big money on elections — have louder voices in both Columbus and Washington, D.C., than we the people. These louder voices affect us here in Troy because they influence decisions about such things as student loans, wages, health care, transportation and energy costs. The Columbus Dispatch recently reported that FirstEnergy Solutions, which is lobbying for a bail out of its two Northern Ohio nuclear power plants, contributed $1.3 million to Ohio candidates in the last two-year election cycle.

In Ohio, more than 20 cities have passed initiatives or municipal resolutions calling for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only and money spent on elections is not a protected form of speech. A resolution calling for a 28th Amendment was recently re-introduced in Congress-House Joint Resolution 48.

My question to the candidates for local office is this: If elected, will you support a resolution calling for a 28th Amendment that clarifies constitutional rights are reserved for human beings and money spent on elections can be regulated?

Please answer “yes.” Until we get such an amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court will continue to rule in favor of large corporations at the expense of the rest of us.

— Deborah Hogshead

Troy