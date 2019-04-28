Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with a furry friend

To the Editor:

If you’re in the market for new furry member to add to the family but don’t have a better reason than “why not,” Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is the perfect enabler. Falling on April 30, Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is a reminder that millions of animals are sitting in shelters and humane societies waiting to be adopted into a loving home. Many local shelters often offer special deals to help alleviate the costs of adoption and help you take home a pet.

Whether or not they are looking to get a pet, anyone can help cats and dogs in their community by supporting local shelters and rescues. This is especially vital because, contrary to common belief, national animal groups often provide little financial support to local shelters. For instance, the Humane Society of the United States is not affiliated with local humane societies and only gives around only 1 percent to its money to local pet shelters, according to tax returns, while spending millions on overhead and executive salaries.

If you want to help pets, do it directly by adopting, volunteering, or donating directly to your local shelter. The animals will thank you.

— Will Coggin

Managing Director

Center for Consumer Freedom