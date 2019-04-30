Contributors make After Prom a success

To the Editor:

The Miami East After Prom Committee would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations to support the 2019 After Prom at Scene 75.

You generous support was greatly appreciated and helped make our After Prom a safe, drug free and fun event for our Miami East students and guests.

Thanks again to: Walnut Grove Learning Center, Buffalo Wild Wings, TC Holzen, Inc., Douglass Gordon, D.M.D., Lopez, Severt & Pratt Co., L.P.A, KSM Metal Fabrication, Harlow Builders, Troy Animal Hospital/Bird Clinic, Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Troy Fish & Game, Hart’s Automotive, Unity National Bank, Cove Springs Grange, Harvester Circle Class, Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, VFW Post 5436 — Troy, Felix Garcia, Lostcreek United Church of Christ, Alvetro Orthodontics, KTH Part Industries, Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Beth Culbertson, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Keystone Homes, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Heath Murray Insurance Agency, B&B Ag-Vantages, Donna Elleman, Data Roofing, Conover Lumber Co., Caldwell Banker, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Joe Johnson Chevrolet, Miami Valley Feed & Grain, Rhonda Gross, Ken Aldredge, SunDown Tan, Troy Fish & Game, Miami County FOP Lodge 58, Fletcher Lions Club, and Beckstrom Orthodontics.

We would also like to thank all of those businesses and individuals who donated items for our quarter auction which was a tremendous success.

The Miami East community has once again proven its greatness. Due to everyone’s support our 2019 After Prom was a huge success. Thank you!

— Angie Elleman and the 2019 Miami East After Prom Committee