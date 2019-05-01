Kendall the right choice for mayor

To the Editor:

We would like to strongly endorse Tom Kendall for Mayor of Troy. As a current member of the city council and countless civic committees, Tom is extremely qualified to serve as our next mayor.

We have had the opportunity (almost 30 years) to work with Tom in his capacity as a civic leader and we have always found him to be a man of the highest character and integrity.

As a business man, Tom has managed a $50 million aerospace company as its president and CEO. Troy needs a mayor who is an experienced business leader and one who is dedicated and committed to helping the city continue its strong and positive growth through economic development.

As chairman of the finance committee for the past eight years, Tom understands the importance of business growth through retention and expansion and the development of skilled workforce.

He has a commitment to public safety, recreation programs and economic development within our city.

Please join us and vote for Tom Kendall on May 7.

— Terri and Jody Davis

Troy