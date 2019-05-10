Help to improve PROD agenda

To the Editor:

PROD (Promoting Recognition of Diversity) was formed in 1997 and received status as a 501c3 non-profit organization in 1999 in addressing concerns and offering solutions to perceived problems in the staffing of minority teachers locally and regionally in our area public schools. One of our primary goals has been to promote scholarship among students of color so that a homegrown pool of teacher candidates might be drawn upon locally to offer the West Central Ohio region the diversity in educational staffing that it seeks.

Each year, to advance this goal, PROD sponsors the Doug Smith Memorial Banquet seeking to honor students of color who are achieving an acceptable level of academic performance, have above average attendance, and are exhibiting proper decorum in the classroom so that they might be encouraged to consider a career in teaching and come back to apply first to our targeted area. This year, instead of the Doug Smith Memorial Banquet, PROD will be hosting two (2) open forum community gatherings. The purpose of these meetings to be held in Piqua and Troy is to host a community dialogue on how best to advance the goals of the PROD organization and its future service through a more inclusive community engagement.

Parents and guardians of former PROD Scholars, educational leaders and interested community members are asked to attend one of the scheduled meetings to offer proposals for improving the PROD agenda. The meeting for Piqua will be Wednesday June 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Greater Love MBC at 320 Park Ave. For Troy the meeting will be Thursday June 6 from 6-7: 30 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St.

If you have questions or concerns feel free to contact Larry Hamilton, a PROD founder, by email at newsorlose@woh.rr.com or by phone at (937) 778-1035 or Shane Carter, PROD president, by email at scarter@lcctroy.com or by phone at (937) 335-2715.

We thank you in advance for your consideration of attending these meetings and taking the time to engage in an important community dialogue.

— Shane Carter, PROD president and the PROD Nominating Committee