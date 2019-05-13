Parks and rec do a great job

To the Editor:

On behalf of myself and the Miami County Bombers U19 Rugby Team, I want to thank the Troy Parks Department and the Recreation Department for the excellent job they do.

Last March I sat at the South West Coaches meeting in Cincinnati listening to other coaches from around the state talk about the problems they have and the expenses they incur obtaining and keeping a nice place to practice and play matches. All these communities have many sports organizations to support and keep happy, and the parks and recreation departments have such a difficult job.

Since day one seven years ago when Frank Harris, Andy Luciano, and myself formed this organization to teach the sport of rugby to high school age young men and compete statewide, they have responded and done such a nice job.

This year we were able to move up to a new field at Archer Park that other teams coming in to play all commented on. Every team that came in to play had favorable comments about the rugby pitch (playing field) and the facilities in general. Troy is a great community with great people, I hope everyone realizes that that lives here.

— Coach Dale Kellis

Miami County Bombers U19 Rugby