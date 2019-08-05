Thanks to golf event supporters

To the Editor:

We want to thank all the donors and participants in this year’s “Christmas in July” Golf Fundraiser held in memory of Staci Blythe.

We also want to thank the Miami Valley Today, Rob Kiser, Alex Moore for announcing this event.

A heart-filled “thank you” to the tournament co-sponsors Ted and Kris Davis at Davis Meats and Dr. Victor Kim DDS.

The year’s hole sponsors were Dusty, Ashley, Lew and Quinn Blythe; Grandma Hughes; Jean and Larry Honeycutt; Ron and Karen Stewart, Sherry Moore, Dave and Mindy Tobias, Phil and Karen McFadden, Beeman family, John Mutzner, Dr. Victor Kim, Dr. Scott Swabb, Brittany Diltz, Willy Hoffert, Kenny Mannier Memorial, All for You Salon, Brian and Penny Diltz, Jarod Meyer, Jason Meyer, G.L. Contracting, Tyler Crystal, Haven Harper, Hatcher Moore, Lewin and Quinn Blythe, Jordan Lear, Bill “Doc” Barnhart, Moore Funeral Home, Larry and Melinda Huffman, Bob Phyllis and family, Vicki Wackler, Jack Anderson (Merrill Lynch), Foreign Exchange Import Automotive Specialists, Ricky Reilich, Marshall Shell, Ed and Cherie Roeth, John and Pam Hitchcock, Vandalia Range and Armory, Linda Gephart, Covington Dental, Dr. Paul and Tanya Kroger, and Kneeslugers Anonymous.

We especially thank all the golfers for supporting this fundraiser and all the helpers who help make it possible.

We want to thank Kelley and the staff of Stillwater Valley Golf Club for all their effort in hosting this event.

A special heart-filled thanks to Staci’s brother Dusty and his family for carrying on what Staci started.

On behalf of Staci, our family, and all the children we will be able to help this Christmas, thank you and God bless!

— Dr. Forrest Blythe and family

Piqua