Reader praises orthopedic surgeon

To the Editor:

Starting in September, Dr. Daniel Dunaway, an orthopedic surgeon who practices out of Far Oaks Orthopedics in Kettering, will have a branch office located at the new Kettering Hospital. Dr. Dunaway will be splitting his time with Vandalia and will be in Troy every other week on Mondays.

My family and I have been patients of Dr. Dunaway for several years, which involved three knee replacements and treatments for hip problems. We couldn’t ask for a better doctor, from on-time promptness, compassionate, and excellence in care, and he has received awards in all these areas and many more. The doctor is also an adamant Ohio State fan and loves golf, so what more could you ask?

Since ground was broken on our new hospital, I have been suggesting to the doctor to come to Troy, and what a great city we live in. You can tell I’m excited he is coming to Troy and hope we will support him.

Dr. Daniel Dunaway of Far Oaks Orthopedics can be contacted at (937) 433-5309.

George Riegle

Troy