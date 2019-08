To the Editor:

The Trump administration is discussing modifications to the Statue of Liberty inscription to more closely align with their immigration policy. Here is my suggested rewrite if they care to use it:

“Give me your white, your rich, your greedy millionaires yearning to be billionaires, the evangelical republicans of your gated suburbs. Send these, the heartless, tax-dodging to me, I lift up my AK-47 beside the golden door.”

— Frank Hatten

Piqua