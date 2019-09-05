Website publishes facts that support position

To the Editor:

This is a reply to George Riegle and his Letter to the Editor on Aug. 30.

You are correct. The House Bill I meant to refer to was HB178, not HB174. My mistake. Thank you for pointing that out. Still, the website you refer to publishes facts to support their position and are supported by nationally known gun control groups. Yes, the site can show newspaper clippings, articles, and whatever else violencearchive.org can find to support their anti-gun campaign. Again, go to the Attorney General’s website for Ohio and read the proposed bill. HB178 makes it easier for law abiding citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The examples given on deaths committed by other means were to show the rfile is used less than the media and gun control organizations would have you believe. The term “assault weapon,” was coined by a PR firm for the gun control groups as a way to further the drive to ban all firearms. The word assault is a verb. The rifle, or any other firearm, doesn’t choose to assault anyone. It is the person behind the trigger that is to blame. Just as the woman who drove her card head on into another care and killed a family of three on St. Patrick’s Day. Did she use an “assault car” of is the blame hers alone? The same weekend of the Oregon District murders, over 40 people were shot in Chicago and many had to be turned away by hospitals because of the high numbers of victims. This occurred in a city with some of the strictest gun control laws.

Define an assault rifle. What makes it different from other rifles? According to the Clinton assault weapons ban of the 1990s, it was any firearm that had a pistol grip, held a magazine that held more than 10 rounds of ammunition, a flash suppressor, using a folding stock, or had a bayonet mount installed. This will prevent killings how?

As to thinking the attack with a knife is not likely to inflict as many deaths and injuries:

Sept. 2 in China, eight killed in school with a knife. Sept. 1 in France, one killed and eight injured in a knife attack. Philadelphia had two killed in a knife attack. California had four killed in a knife attack. There are more. Look these up on violencearchives.org and see if they are listed.

— Gary Cooper

Troy