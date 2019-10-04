Reader advocates support for McCord

To the Editor:

To the voters of Covington, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and I ask for you support in re-electing Mayor Edward McCord. I have known Ed for many years, both as an educator in our local school district and in an administrative capacity as an elected official for the village of Covington.

As president of the Covington Chamber of Commerce, I have supported Ed McCord’s efforts in promoting the growth and welfare of the Covington business community and drawing families to our village. Some of the most recent accomplishments and projects that are happening within the village of Covington are as follows:

1. KEC America Inc. manufacturing facility now occupies a building, which sat empty for an extended period of time.

2. Marias Technology multi-million dollar expansion to include preservation of retail space in the downtown area.

3. County Line Auto Sales revitalization of business property on a main thoroughfare on the west side of Covington.

4. Casey’s General Store construction to begin soon at a major intersection in downtown Covington.

5. Broadway Service and Tires serving as an example of a business owner reinvesting in the village of Covington.

6. Sweet Treats ice cream store to begin construction at the corner of Face and High streets.

7. Perrigo multi-million dollar expansion to provide more quality employment opportunities in our village.

8. Resource One business expansion projects.

9. Village administration is continuing to work on the downtown renovation district to help incentivize the re-birth of downtown Covington.

10. Basketball court renovation to include replacing the old court playing surfaces, goalposts, and fencing with all new facilities, to be funded by grants, the Covington Community Chest, and the Covington Noon Optimist Club.

All of these great achievements have been made possible by having a strong mayor who is able to work alongside the village administrator, council members, and business owners with one goal in mind: to make the village of Covington, Ohio grow and prosper, both for its business owners and its families who call Covington “home.”

Please join me in supporting Ed McCord as the mayoral candidate for the village of Covington this November.

Glen Hollopeter

Covington