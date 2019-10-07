Fundraiser to help those in need

To the Editor:

The board of directors of First Place Food Pantry would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all those who contributed to or attended our recent Bowls of Hope fundraiser.

Over 12 percent of our community is food insecure, and in 2018, First Place Food Pantry provided services to over 16,000 people in an effort to help alleviate that insecurity.

The incredible success of the Bowls of Hope event allows us to continue to serve the nutritional needs of individuals and families in the Troy and Casstown, Ohio area with dignity and respect. Together we raised over $14,000 to support this important resource in our community!

This community has a legacy of coming together to make great things happen and this event was a wonderful reminder of that fact. Thanks again for making a difference!

— Ann Welch

Board of Directors, First Place Food Pantry, Troy