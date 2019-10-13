Team has some leassons to be learned

To the Editor:

I just read the article by Josh Brown about the Troy-Sidney football game.

It seems like you and Dan Gress thinks that this is quality football and are proud of the wins. I would be appalled not proud.

I am a 1982 graduate and I am ashamed that I am a Trojan. The penalties are embarrassing. The unsportsmanlike conduct, late hits and bad language is not football. What is worse is watching the players talk back to the coaches. Coach Gress that shows a lack of respect.

I would be losing every game because I would have players sitting on the bench until they learned how to play the game.

You have good talent. Teach them to play with some respect.

We live in Troy and we should be proud of our football heritage not ashamed.

— Keith Smallenbarger

Brookville