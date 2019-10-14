Committee appreciates painting donation

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Beautification Committee of Mainstreet Piqua, I would like to thank Brian Bros. Painting and Restoration for painting the Gazebo in downtown Piqua.

As you are all aware, the Beautification Committee is initiating a fundraiser to add more holiday sparkle to our downtown. This will include new and lush decorations for the Gazebo and lights for the large evergreen tree by the Gentile statue.

Thanks to Brian Bros. Painting, we now have a repainted, beautiful Gazebo to which we can add this holiday sparkle for our community to enjoy.

— Ruth A. Koon, Chairman

Beautification Committee — Mainstreet Piqua