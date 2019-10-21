Park clean up deemed success

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Southview Neighborhood Association held a clean up at Mote Park in Piqua. The activity was a big success due to the support of our membership and the help of several groups and individuals. The city provided use of the special events trailer, which has tools and equipment for use by the community. Special thanks go to the members of the St. John Lutheran Church and Boy Scout Troop 76 of Piqua.

Some citizens may not know that Mote Park is a heavily used recreation area and the Mote Park building is the most often rented facility owned by the city. Regular attention of the property is essential.

Thanks to all who helped!

— James D. Vetter, President

Southview Neighborhood Association