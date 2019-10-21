Voting yes for library levy good for community

To the Editor:

When I moved to West Milton 25 and ½ years ago I had no friends here and didn’t know a soul.

The first place I went was the Milton-Union Public Library.

The library opened my eyes to this wonderful community. I became active in The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library and have loved every minute.

Did you know that your Milton-Union Public Library:

• Serves almost 10,000 residents

• Has 7,118 registered borrowers

• Registered 361 people for the 2019 summer reading program including 240 children, 53 teens and 68 adults

• Had 403 different programs in 2018

• Extends weekly outreach programs to MUECC, Head Start, Milton-Union Preschool and Good Shepherd Preschool

• Checked out almost 99,000 items both physically and electronically in 2018.

This library is so valuable to our community. You can register to vote, find facts about your family in the genealogy room, read the latest newspapers locally and beyond or learn a new language. Each and every program and service offered by the Milton-Union Public Library is important and meets a need within the community.

In order to maintain and improve upon this level of service and programming, the library needs the support of the community. This is a 0.7 mill renewal levy over five years and is about 25 percent of library revenue. That means no new taxes! Please join me in voting yes for the Milton-Union Public Library Levy on Nov. 5.

— Kim Parks, President

New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library