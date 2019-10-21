Company stepped up for fire prevention

To the Editor:

Perhaps National Fire Prevention Week (every week?) went by without you noticing (did not seem to be much publicity about it), but it was not forgotten by Marias Technology Inc. of Covington.

This year, as in many other years past, they gave free smoke alarms to all of the kindergartners who attend Covington schools. Perhaps Marias is more aware of fire prevention than others, since the CEO R. Christopher Haines is also on the Covington Fire Department, but I am sure this would happen whether he was or not. And of course, I have a special place in my memory for the special and efficient Covington Fire Department.

— James R. O’Donnell

Covington