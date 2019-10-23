To the Editor:

Voters in the Covington Exempted Village School District will be asked to support a renewal income tax on the Nov. 5 ballot that does not raise taxes.

The 1.25 percent income tax would allow the district to continue providing high-quality educational programming for every student, with highly-trained and caring staff members, one-to-one technology programs, rewarding extracurricular activities and more.

While those who oversee the district continue to make conservative financial decisions, maximizing every dollar, supporting the levy would help bringsustainedfinancial stability.

Remember that public schools are the heart of any community and a worthwhile investment.

— Rick Lewis, Chief Executive Officer

Ohio School Boards Association