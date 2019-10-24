Levy should have an expiration date

To the Editor:

I happen to agree with Lester Conard’s Letter to the Editor in the Miami Valley Today dated Oct. 22, 2019. Usually tax levies stipulate a certain period of time, such as five years, when they expire. Some levy ballot language proposes “continuous or continuing period of time.” Without an expiration date, should the levy pass, it will provide an eternity or forever tax without requiring future voter input.

Changes can occur later on. Perhaps the current millage rate may not be needed and should be decreased; thus, one reason for expiration dates on levies. Taxpayers should not be paying those “continuing“ taxes if they are not needed in the future. With a “continuing” levy, the tax money is still being collected and could create a monetary excess. That excess money will be spent regardless, even if they have to find something to spend it on. That is a common practice for some government bodies.

An example of one of those “continuing period of time levies” is the (Issue 20) UVCC 1.5 mill operating levy the school is seeking. Not only is this levy a “continuing period of time” proposal, it is an additional tax levy, which will increase your taxes for an indefinite time period.

I feel expiration dates on levies keep government more accountable to the taxpayers. That kind of levy is a way to touch base with taxpayers on how their money is being used. Personally, I might vote “Yes” for a levy with an expiration date. Accordingly, I would definitely vote against a “continuing” period of time levy.

— Bonnie Sullenberger

Fletcher