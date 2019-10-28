Thanks for making event successful

To the Editor:

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee would like to thank Bob Cole and Michael Hoagland of Bob Cole Rentals for allowing us to use the parking lot of the Stouder Center for a pop up food pantry on 10/26/2019.

Two hundred families were provided with food from the Shared Harvest Food Bank. It requires a lot of space and a lot of volunteers to have a successful pop up pantry and we are grateful for the support of the community! Thank you!

— Aimee Shannon, chair, and Alisha Barton, advisor

Miami County Food Insecurity Committee