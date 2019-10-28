McCord should remain in office

To the Editor:

Growing up in Covington, one of the things I have valued most about living in a small town has always been the camaraderie among the residents. This closeness and safety of small-town living are some of the reasons my husband and I are raising our children in Covington, making them fifth-generation Covington citizens. When we moved back to Covington in 2011, to the same neighborhood where I grew up, the atmosphere of the community was the same as when I was younger, small-town care at its best.

I am writing to urge the residents of Covington to get to the polls on Nov. 5 and vote for Edward McCord. Community is more than a campaign, community is a lifestyle for the McCord family. Like Ed, his wife and children continue to pour into his community through the local school system as well as through the volunteer fire department.

Under the leadership of Mayor McCord, our village has worked alongside multiple businesses to bring in new ventures as well as updates to existing companies. The village has implemented recycling to help steward our Earth, and he continues to work with the EPA to improve the quality of our drinking water. To help the residents save money, the village has worked with a gas and electric aggregation program to secure the lowest rates possible for those wishing to take advantage. During the administration of Mayor McCord, we have seen great strides being made for our community with downtown redevelopment plans, including the High Street Reconstruction Project, as well as the Covington Basketball Court Renovation Project. This is an exciting time to be living in Covington.

Ed is respected, trusted and his altruistic attitude is what our community needs as mayor.

— Amy Montgomery Welborn

Covington