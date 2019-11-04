Council should support initiative

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly agree with Deb Hogshead (Council should support 28th Amendment initiative) about the importance of local government taking a stand on money in politics. Why is it important for cities, towns, counties, and townships to support this democratic issue? Our local officials are accessible to us and can be responsive to constituents at a grassroots’ level, not only about practical issues, but also about political reforms like money in politics, access to voting, and fair districts. If we have their support, together we can raise awareness about and promote change in federal issues that affect us — city by city, county by county, state by state.

American Promise is leading a cross-partisan effort to get money out of politics. We worked with our local city commission in Sandusky, Ohio, to get its endorsement of a federal constitutional amendment resolution to “regulate the role of money in elections and governance to ensure transparency, protect the integrity of democratic institutions, and encourage the ethical conduct of elected officials.” We hope this action by the Sandusky City Commission will raise awareness for our cause and encourage other localities, like Troy, to act for democratic reform.

The support of Troy City Council for this cross-partisan effort would be good for the city, the Constitution, free speech and effective government, and good for politics, too. Polling data constituently find that close to 80 percent of Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — think money in politics is “the most important or a very important issue facing the country.”

We want a more inclusive, bottom-up, grassroots democracy so that people and communities govern, not money.

— Ellen Greene Bush

American Promise Ohio