Clean sweep nets 22 pounds of trash

To the Editor:

I would like to thank all the POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways) volunteers that help me with the 16th annual Fall Clean Sweep of the Piqua Hydraulic Canal.

We collected just over 22 pounds of cans, plastic bottles, bait buckets, Styrofoam coffee cups, and wrappers. This half of what we got last year, so I am very pleased that the citizens of Piqua and visitors to our bike path/local waters are putting litter in it’s place. Thank you!!

— Jeff Lange, Director

Protecting Our Water Ways