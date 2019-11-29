Community meal deemed success

To the Editor:

Fields of Grace Worship Center and the Covington Eagles would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23.

A total of 1,269 meals were served with 350 of those being home deliveries.

We would also like to thank the following for donations to the meal. Cooper Farms for 300 pounds of turkey, Mrs. Wick’s Pies for 56 sugar cream pies, Troy Meijer, Troy, Piqua and Greenville Walmart and Sam’s Club for 97 pumpkin pies, Piqua American Legion Post No. 184 for 90 dozen dinner rolls and Kathy Wespier of K’s Catering from Versailles who donated her labor on preparing all of the turkey. We would also like to thank the individual donors from Fields of Grace for helping to make this possible.

To the city of Covington for the use of one of their garbage trucks and the Covington Fire & Rescue Department for allowing us to park cars at their facility and Covington schools for use of their kitchen to help with the preparation of additional food. In addition, a thank you to members of the Covington Junior High student council and Accord Financial who donated quite a bit of their time helping.

Finally, a huge thank you to the people at Fields of Grace Worship Center, all of you, who took time out of their day to serve.

We look forward to our tenth dinner in 2020!

— Sherry Furrow , Outreach Coordinator

Fields of Grace Worship Center