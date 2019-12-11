It’s time to enjoy holiday offerings

To the Editor:

It’s the holiday season and time to visit our Hayner mansion’d holiday displays and upcoming concert Diane Coble Ensemble, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. The staff and designers of this year’s holiday displays are truly one of a kind and their designs are absolutely beautiful.

This is the season the Hayner staff looks forward to each year, as it is the main event of the entire year for the Hayner mansion staff and volunteers. This year’s display of our local artists, florists, interior designers, and lastly, most importantly, our Hayner volunteers.

Make plans to attend from now to Dec. 31. You all will be glad you did, and I assure you all will make the annual Christmas at the Hayner mansion a family affair year-after-year.

Thank you Mr. David Wion, his employees, and volunteers, for a grand illumination and festive holiday open house at our community Hayner mansion.

Friends and residents of Troy, and surrounding communities of Miami County, should also take the time during this stressed filled holiday season and attend a Christmas performance of the Tipp Community Band.

I had the pleasure of attending their brilliant and professional staged Christmas concert, at the UCC Church in Troy, on Dec. 8. The band has been in existence for 40 years with the same amazing former instrumental music teacher.

I myself am a trained musician. I can only say if you enjoy listening to a top noted professional performance by our local Miami County musicians, then by all means attend their upcoming performance Dec. 14 in Piqua.

Thank you Tipp Community Band for a delightful evening peformed by a most talented and dedicated group of musicians.

— Mark Bradley

Pleasant Hill