Say Yes to Troy schools

Forty years ago, I became an art teacher at Troy Junior High School. When I was searching for a teaching position in 1980, Troy was first on my list as a place to work and live. Troy had, and still does, the reputation of being an excellent school district.

I have had the privilege and pleasure of teaching over 12,000 students during my career at Troy City Schools. After retiring in 2015, I have continued in Troy Schools as a substitute teacher. I am now teaching my third generation of Trojans.

I love Troy Schools and the Trojan families I have served. During my 40 year tenure at Troy City Schools, I have seen many changes. However, one thing remains the same: TCS always does what is best for the students in our community.

While I reflect on my past as an educator, I am also excited about the future. The proposed plan that is on the March ballot for new elementary buildings will provide current and future students with the safe, collaborative, and updated learning environments they deserve. My family and I will proudly be voting Yes on March 17.

— Julie McMiller

Troy