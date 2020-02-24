Street levy will not increase taxes

To the Editor:

A renewal levy will appear on the March 17 ballot. This is a renewal and will not increase your income taxes! I cannot, as a citizen and taxpayer in the city of Piqua, imagine what our community would be like without the $1.3 million in collected dollars. We would not be able to construct new roadways, complete the reconstruction of roads and resurface the streets within the city of Piqua.

The City Charter will not allow for funds, should this renewal not pass, to be taken from electric, water, wastewater, refuse or other enterprise funds to complete street work. We need to pass this renewal so that we can maintain and improve our roadways. In the past 10 years, the City has resurfaced over 117 miles of roadway at a total cost of $6,700,000!

Remember, if you are a person who is on a fixed income including social security or pension or are unemployed you will not be affected. The city income tax is collected on earned income and not collected on income resulting from social security benefits, pensions, poor relief, military pay, unemployment compensation, alimony, capital gains, parsonage allowance, intangible income, dividend, interest or anyone 17 years of age or younger.

We all want, and benefit from, safe and efficient streets which add to the quality of life which also adds to the value of your residence and lower maintenance costs on your vehicle.

Vote “yes” for the Street Renewal Levy!

— Kathy Sherman

Piqua