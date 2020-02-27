Mottinger offers his support to Duchak

To the Editor:
I am giving my full support to a very qualified and dedicated sheriff who is running for re-election for Miami County Sheriff on March 17, 2020.
Sheriff Dave Duchak was elected Miami County Sheriff in November 2016.
• Sheriff Duchack started with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 1990 and advanced through the ranks of deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy.
• Sheriff Dave Duchak is well respected in Miami County by his deputies, citizens and works well with all law enforcement in Miami County and surrounding counties.
• Sheriff Dave Duchak works with great cooperation with Miami County elected officials.
• Sheriff Dave Duchak has implemented a courthouse/safety building security system to provide safety to all citizens and employees of Miami County.
Miami County has one of the best sheriff’s dept’s in Ohio and I can not think of a more qualified and dedicated person for Miami County Sheriff than Dave Duchak.
I have served as clerk of courts for 44 years, mayor of Bradford years, 54 yrs with Bradford Fire & Rescue (29 years as chief) as well as a veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne as a paratrooper.
I sincerely believe that my experience of 44 years with Miami County as clerk of courts working daily with the sheriff and other county agencies gives me a first hand look who is best qualified for the office of Miami County sheriff and that man is Sheriff Dave Duchak.
I am asking that each of you join me in voting to re-elect Dave Duchak for Miami County sheriff on Tuesday, March 17.
— Jan A. Mottinger
Miami County Clerk of Courts