To the Editor:

As a retired deputy sheriff of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, with 50 years of service, I am asking you, the citizens and voters of Miami County to re-elect Dace Duchak as Sheriff of Miami County, the only sheriff that has worked as a deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, chief deputy and now sheriff of Miami County.

I believe Sheriff Dave Duchak is the most qualified person for this position and should be re-elected as sheriff of Miami County. Sheriff Dave Duchak has proven to me that he is a true leader who serves the citizens of Miami County with integrity and dedication.

Sheriff Dave Duchak is an outstanding law enforcement officer, always putting what is best for the employees of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Miami County first, instead of himself.

Sheriff Dave Duchak has en excellent working relationship with other law enforcement agencies, county officials, and other agencies as they are working together to fight the heroin, drug problems and criminal activity that we are facing.

The leadership of Sheriff Dave Duchak has given citizens of Miami County a sheriff’s office that we all should be proud of. With Sheriff Dave Duchak’s leadership, our officers are better trained, with officers continually going to training, and they are better equipped, with grants being obtained to purchase equipment and also extra patrol hours on the roads to protect the citizens of Miami County.

I believe that the majority of the officers and employees at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office respect and support Sheriff Dave Duchak and his bid to be re-elected as sheriff of Miami County.

I am asking you, the citizens of Miami County, to support and re-elect Dave Duchak as Sheriff of Miami County for the safety of all concerned.

Respectfully,

— Billie J. Ray, Retired Deputy Sheriff

Miami County Sheriff’s Office