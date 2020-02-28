Street renewal levy important to city

To the Editor:

In our upcoming election there is a Street Levy Renewal on the ballot. Please make note that this is a renewal and not a new tax. The Streets Division of the Public Works Department in the city of Piqua maintain more than 150 miles of streets and 28 miles of alleys. The city has paved over 117 miles of streets and completed 13 street reconstruction projects throughout our city since 2011. There is a map on the city of Piqua’s webpage that shows the streets that have been paved over the past 10 years. It is located in the Public Works Department section of the city of Piqua’s webpage under the tab of Streets. (https://piquaoh.org/city-departments/public-works-department/streets/)

Piqua City income tax is only paid by individuals that work in Piqua; and more than 70 percentof those individuals that work in Piqua do not live in Piqua and would pay most of the city street income tax levy. City income tax is only paid on earned income and no City income tax is paid if you receive social security benefits, pensions, poor relief, military pay, unemployment compensation, alimony, capital gains, intangible income, dividends, interest, or anyone 17 years of age and younger. It is also important to note that the city has leveraged more than $14 million in federal and state grants from the street tax levy. Also, one quarter of one percent (0.25 percent) results in a person earning $30,000 annually paying $75 each year to help improve our roadways.

— Kathryn “Kazy” Blocher Hinds

Piqua