Duchak continues to be right man for job

To the Editor:

We have an upcoming election for sheriff and I’m writing to encourage you to consider the following when you go to cast your vote. I’ve been in law enforcement for nearly 29 years with 24 of those years being with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. I promoted through the ranks to arrive at my current position of chief deputy. I’ve investigated some of the worst crimes this county has offered over my tenure to include solving two cold case homicides from the 1970’s and working the case that led to Marcia King being identified as the Buckskin Girl. Marcia King, a homicide victim from 1981, went unidentified for nearly 37 years until we used forensic genealogy to give her back her name.

I’ve worked with both Sheriff Duchak and his opponent. Sheriff Duchak has my overwhelming support. Sheriff Duchak also worked his way through the ranks and has served this community with pride and distinction. He has a great institutional knowledge of our office and the needs of the community. Having an accomplished leader means everything to an agency because some things cannot be learned elsewhere, they must be experienced.

No great leader does it all by himself. Sheriff Duchak is joined by many dedicated men and women who work hard daily to bring residents the type of services they require. Please remember when the stakes are high and consequences matter, it’s critical we have a tested and proven leader. Please join me in voting to re-elect Sheriff Dave Duchak.

— Steve Lord

Troy