Retired officer supports Duchak

To the Editor:

As a retired Piqua police officer, I have known Sheriff Duchak for over 30 years both professionally and personally. I strongly support him to be re-elected Miami County Sheriff. Since being elected in 2016, Dave has proven he possesses the qualities and experience to remain your sheriff. I encourage every voter to research the qualifications, readiness and awareness of the job responsibilities of both candidates running for the office of the Miami County Sheriff. Sheriff Duchak has 33 years of law enforcement experience with 30 years of that experience with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Dave has worked as a road patrol deputy and detective. He was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy before being elected as your sheriff. He has proven himself as a true leader and will continue to represent all the citizens of Miami County and not just special interest groups.

Since being elected, Sheriff Duchak has a long list of accomplishments. Most recently he worked with the Miami County commissioners to implement security checkpoints at the safety building and courthouse increasing security for county employee’s as well as the public using these facilities. He has proven he is dedicated to continued narcotics enforcement by adding another detective to the narcotics section as well as working with the Dayton office of the DEA to combat the drug issues in Miami County. Sheriff Duchak has also added full time school resource officer’s by working in in partnership with county school districts. His leadership gives the citizens of Miami County a very high quality of life. For a list of more of his accomplishments please visit reelectduchaksheriff.com.

Under Sheriff Duchak’s leadership the citizens of Miami County have an outstanding sheriff’s office with dedicated command staff, road patrol deputies, detectives, corrections officers and support staff. Please keep your sheriff’s office going in the right direction by supporting and voting to keep Sheriff Duchak as your Miami County Sheriff.

— Paul Veneroni

Lake Havasu City, Ariz.