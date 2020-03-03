Elected officials stepped up when needed

To the Editor:

As we approach the one year anniversary of the Memorial Day tornado, there are people we need to thank.

The Miami County Commissioners really stepped up to the plate. Commissioner Greg Simmons spear-headed the immediate response cut through a lot of bureaucratic red tape and reached out to other resources for recovery help. Our Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak was in constant contact with the township offering extra patrols and addressing other law enforcement concerns.

I am so proud of our township for all the volunteer help and everyone who helped. The Saturday after the tornado we were clearing Elleman Road of trees and debris. Someone tapped me on the shoulder, when I turned around commissioners Greg Simmons and Ted Mercer and Prosecutor Tony Kendell were standing there with chain saws asking how they could help.

I hope you remember these outstanding candidates when you vote in the March 17 primary.

— Phil Mote

Union Township