TACC supports school levy

To the Editor:

Recently, The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unanimously voted to support the Troy City School tax levy scheduled to appear on the ballot in March 2020.

The mission statement of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is “Empowering Prosperity for Troy, Ohio.” The Board of Directors believe strongly the continued prosperity of the Troy community includes providing our local school children and teachers with secure, state-of-the-art, comfortable classrooms.

While none of us – including members of our chamber board — look forward to increased taxes of any kind we believe this mill levy is fair, balanced and will serve thousands of Troy City School students for many years in the future.

Our children are the future workforce for local businesses. Our children are future police officers, elected officials, engineers, teachers, business owners and much more. Therefore, we strongly encourage support of the passage of this levy.

— Joseph A. Graves and the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors