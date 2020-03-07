Good roads, no new taxes with renewal

To the Editor:

Why vote “Yes” for the 2020 Street Income Tax Renewal? We are choosing to vote “Yes” because since 2011, over 117 lane miles of roadway have been resurfaced with the street tax budget, which has been added to with federal and state grants. The tax dollars from this renewal levy will be used for construction of new roadways, reconstruction of existing roadways and resurfacing of roadways within Piqua’s city limits. Knowing this is a renewal also means our taxes will not increase with the passing of this levy.

Please join us in voting “Yes” for the 2020 Street Income Tax Renewal on March 17. Your vehicles will be glad you did.

— Steve and Gail Staley

Piqua