No through street on South Cedar Street

To the Editor:

This is why I want to keep our street the same.

Most neighborhood streets have the highest accident rates.

Cut-through traffic is a key factor jeopardizing the safety of our neighborhood streets. As traffic volume increases on a neighborhood street, so do the vehicle speed, accident frequency, noise and even crime, as all these impact then decrease property value.

For parents living on a cul-de-sac or other low-volume streets, a rise in traffic volume may increase anxiety about allowing children — particularly younger kids — to play outside. Young kids are particularly at risk to traffic-caused injury. Converting cul-de-sacs to through streets robs both children and their parents of a sense of safety and freedom many cherish.

No outlet roads have lower burglary rates than easily traveled street layouts. Most criminals will avoid street patterns where they might get trapped. The neighborhood quality of life suffers when the volume of traffic crosses a certain threshold.

Here are some examples:

• The Five Oaks district of Dayton, Ohio was restricted to create several small neighborhoods by converting many local streets to cul de sacs and no outlet and barriers. Within a short time, traffic declined 67 percent and accidents fell 40 percent. The overall crime fell by half and home sales and values increased.

• The benefits of our cul-de-sacs and no outlets. It’s an enhanced quality of life motivating our choice. “People who live in traditional cul de sacs have the highest levels of attitudinal and behavioral cohesion (covering both how they feel about their neighbors and how much they actually interact with them). People who live on your average residential trough street have the lowest levels.

Options: Making connecting pedestrian-cyclist paths. The city should encourage this. “Pedestrian and bike connections can achieve connectivity goals at a fraction of the cost.”

So please help me keep my street and neighborhood safe and friendly for children and adults. We love where we live — do not change.

— Derrec McCoy

Troy