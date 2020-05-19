Fond memories of Stop-N-Go store

To the Editor:

It was Memorial Day weekend in 1970 when my brother Bob Shatto and his wife Shirley and I opened the Stop-N-Go store on Dorset Road in Troy.

When they moved to Columbus, advancing with Stop-N-Go Foods, I had the privilege of becoming store manager and also later training manager. I loved that store and the business, but most important for the success were my wonderful customers and helpful vendors who taught me so much. I miss everyone and my store — what fun we had.

This year would be our 50th anniversary! Can you believe it? Help me celebrate from afar.

If anyone would like to share your memories or contact me, I would love to hear from you. My email address is heykidvow.gmail.com.

— Judy Shatto

Pontiac, Mich.