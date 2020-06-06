The epic failure of Donald Trump

To the Editor:

The Trump presidency has been an abject failure from the very beginning and history will prove his tenure as the leader of the free world to be the worst in the annals of our democracy.

He has repeatedly failed to bring our country together as a nation by his inability to provide any leadership whatsoever when it was so desperately needed. He has failed the world when he walked away from NATO. He failed again when he said climate change is a hoax, solely blaming the Chinese and dropped out of the world organization. His failed trade wars and tariffs has had a very detrimental effect on many segments of our population, especially farmers and in particular beef farmers by importing 3.7 billion pounds of beef from 19 countries last year resulting in many struggling to survive.

While taking an $18 per head loss, the beef processing companies turn a profit of $600 a head. He failed us when he did not put together a national plan of action against the COVD-19 emergency. He failed us when he stopped funding to the WHO when it is most needed to fight the pandemic. He has failed to protect the American people from the current pandemic by refusing to listen to the advice of his own health experts and the dire consequences that would result from doing nothing. He actually stated “It will go away, it will be like a miracle it will just disappear. “ It is nothing but a hoax perpetrated by the Democrats.” He has failed us when he ignored the facts and refused to take any action in the fight against the pandemic until it was too late, costing untold thousands of lives.

He has failed us in trying to place the blame on anybody or anything but himself. The truth is, those thousands of lost lives lay only at the feet of the President of the United States. The blame cannot be cast elsewhere. The facts are not fake news. He has tried desperately to hide facts from the American people that might be detrimental to the health of the economy and his re-election. It is obvious his only concern is for himself and not anyone or anything else. He is willing to trade lives for the Dow Jones.

Be a responsible citizen and vote in the November presidential election to remove this inept and corrupt despot and return respect, sanity and dignity to the office and to us, the American people.

— Chuck Petty

Bradford