Auxiliary Unit raising funds

To the Editor:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184 of Piqua, Ohio is launching our annual poppy drive to support our veterans and their families. All of the funds raised go toward helping the veterans, not just American Legion members, to help them with bills, fill bags with goodies for nursing home/assisted veterans, housing, and other needs that arise for our veterans.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we cannot solicit for donations at Kroger, Walmart, or the Post Office with people volunteers. So we are asking that if you can help our veterans with any size donation, it would be appreciated by the Auxiliary Unit 184.

Please send your donation to the following address: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, P.O. Box 552, Piqua OH, 45356.

If you have any questions for me, Robyn Cooper, you can call me at (937) 773-0165. I do have an answering machine if I am not home. I will get back to you if you leave a contact number to reach you after 5 p.m. (I still work.)

Thank you for your consideration of a donation to enable us to help our veterans in need and to support them and their families.

Robyn Cooper

President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184

Piqua