Milton’s Bobbitt 6th, Tipp’s Taylor 7th at state meet

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

and David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

COLUMBUS — Beyonce Bobbitt was so busy chasing the Milton-Union school record that she didn’t even notice the thing she did accomplish.

Bobbitt, a senior throwing in her last event ever as a Bulldog, became the first female Milton-Union athlete ever to earn spot on the podium at state in the shot put, throwing a personal-best 39-10.5 to place sixth at the Division II state track and field meet Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“Oh yeah, I am!” she said after the event. “Dude, I am, aren’t I? I totally didn’t think I was. The girl that has the record didn’t make the podium, got ninth place because everyone else threw 40-feet. That’s awesome!”

Bobbitt — who placed ninth herself at state in the shot put her sophomore year before fouling three times last season as a junior — threw her PR on her second throw of the day, landing her in third place heading into the finals and putting her roughly four inches away from the school record.

And though she was passed up by three competitors during the finals — one by less than a full inch — she was still pleased with the performance.

“This is really big for me, because last year when I came here, no distance, three fouls, it was bad,” said Bobbitt, who was the state runner-up in the discus competition on Friday. “Moving up in the discus and getting on the podium in the shot put, it’s, it’s pretty sweet.

“It’s a great way to go out. ‘Better to burn out than to fade away.’ I’m happy with what I did today. I threw a PR. I wanted to get the record … but I’ll just let somebody else get that. I got the discus one, so I’ll be happy. I’m proud, and I know my coaches are proud of me.”

Bobbitt leaves Milton-Union a four-time state qualifier in the discus and three-time qualifier in the shot put.

“I’m proud of my accomplishments, and I’m grateful for all the people that helped me do this,” Bobbitt said. “(Girls basketball coach Katie) Roose for keeping me in shape for track, (girls soccer coach Andy) Grudich for making me play in the field instead of being in the goal, getting me in shape for basketball so I could stay in shape for track. (Athletic Director Mark) Lane has been really supportive. (Throwing coach Dan) Studebaker for sticking with me — I know I’m a pain in the butt to coach. (Track and field coach Michael) Meredith for keeping everything in perspective for me and not dealing with my whiny butt. I have a great coaching staff, and I’m going to miss them a lot.

“I’m really happy with what ‘ve accomplished this past four years. I hate to go, but I’ve left something behind, left my mark on Milton-Union history. And I’m ready to see what the next level holds for me.”

Taylor places seventh

Making it to the state meet last year, then not making it on the podium, is something that had bothered Tippecanoe junior Katie Taylor for the better part of 365 days.

Saturday, she did something about it at the Division II state track and field meet, placing seventh in 11:20.82 and earning a coveted spot on the podium.

“It feels great,” she said. “For me to make it to state last year and not make the podium is something I’ve been thinking about all year.

“It drove me a lot. Every race, even if I had a PR, I wanted to work harder and improve myself.”

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.