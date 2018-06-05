Troy football summer camps announced

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

TROY — The Troy High School football program has announced camps dates for it’s varsity, freshman, junior high and Little Man’s football camps this summer:

Varsity football camp

The Troy varsity football camp for players entering grades 10-12 will be held June 11, 12 and 14; July 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 19. The camp will run each day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., except for the July 12 camp day, which will include a 7-on-7 event and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day only.

The cost of the camp is $75, with checks made payable to the Troy Football Alumni Association. The application and entry fee can be mailed to: Troy High School Athletic Department, Attention: Coach Matt Burgbacher, 151. W. Staunton Rd., Troy, OH, 45373.

Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Coach Burgbacher at burgbacher-m@troy.k12.oh.us or by visiting www.troytrojansathletics.com. Forms are due by Friday.

Each camper will receive a dri-fit personalized shirt, dri-fit shorts and game socks. Each camper also will receive instruction from the Troy High School varsity coaching staff and with with offensive, defensive and special teams positions.

Freshman football camp

The Troy freshman football camp for players entering the ninth grade will be held will be held June 11, 12 and 14; July 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 19. The camp will run each day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., except for the July 12 camp day, which will include a 7-on-7 event and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day only.

The cost of the camp is $75, with checks made payable to the Troy Football Alumni Association. The application and entry fee can be mailed to: Troy High School Athletic Department, Attention: Coach Matt Burgbacher, 151. W. Staunton Rd., Troy OH 45373.

Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Coach Burgbacher at burgbacher-m@troy.k12.oh.us or by visiting www.troytrojansathletics.com. Forms are due by Friday.

Each camper will receive a dri-fit personalized shirt, dri-fit shorts and game socks. Each camper also will receive instruction from the Troy High School varsity coaching staff and with with offensive, defensive and special teams positions.

Junior High football camp

The Troy Junior High football camp for players entering grades 7-8 will be held July 9-13 and July 16-20. The camp runs daily from 9-11:30 a.m. Players are asked to report 30 minutes early on the first day of camp.

The cost of the camp is $70, with checks made payable to the Troy Football Alumni Association. The application and entry fee can be mailed to: Troy High School Athletic Department, Attention: Coach Matt Burgbacher, 151. W. Staunton Rd., Troy OH 45373.

Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Coach Burgbacher at burgbacher-m@troy.k12.oh.us or by visiting www.troytrojansathletics.com. Forms are due by June 18. Walk-up registrations will be accepted, but correct sizes of apparel will not be guaranteed.

Each camper will receive a dri-fit and shorts. Each camper also will receive instruction from the Troy Junior High School coaching staff and with with offensive, defensive and special teams positions, basic technique drills and a tour of Troy Memorial Stadium, the Troy lockerroom and Troy High School weight facility.

Little Man’s Camp

The Troy Little Man’s Camp for players entering grades 2-6 will be held June 25-27 from 10 a.m. to noon daily. Players are asked to report 30 minutes early on the first day of camp.

The cost of the camp is $40, with checks made payable to the Troy Football Alumni Association. The application and entry fee can be mailed to: Troy High School Athletic Department, Attention: Coach Matt Burgbacher, 151. W. Staunton Rd., Troy OH 45373.

Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Coach Burgbacher at burgbacher-m@troy.k12.oh.us or by visiting www.troytrojansathletics.com. Forms are due by June 18. Walk-up registrations will be accepted, but correct sizes of apparel will not be guaranteed.

Players will receive a camp T-shirt, instruction from Troy High School varsity players and coaches and work with offensive, defensive and special teams positions. Water and Gatorade will be provided.

Contact David Fong at dfong@troydailynews.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong