Trojans win Summer Kickoff Bash

The Troy Trojans 11u team won the 2018 11u Summer Kickoff Bash Tournament, held June 1-3 in Greenville, defeating the Stateline Sluggers 14-2 in the championship game. The team is: front — Chase Cooper, Ryan Stringer, Cooper Sexton, Carsen Riddle. Middle — Matthew Hempker, Aidan Scott, Dayne Schlagetter, Alexnder Hoenie, Liam Evilsizor. Coaches — Jim Hempker, Mick Berning, Mark Evilsizor. Not pictured — Max Berning, Caden Young, Vincent Crane, Brody Hoke.