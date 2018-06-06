Troy’s Wynkoop signs with Otterbein

By David Fong

TROY — Dana Wynkoop figured her volleyball career had come to an end last fall.

A simple email changed all of that.

“When I got into Otterbein and knew I was going there anyway, I decided, ‘Why not email the coach?’ I love volleyball and I wanted to keep playing,” said Wynkoop, a recent Troy High School graduate. “I really didn’t know if anything would come of it.”

What came of it was an opportunity to play volleyball for the Cardinals. Wynkoop recently signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball and attend school at Otterbein, where her older sister Lydia also played for the Cardinals.

“It’s all pretty recent — this just happened a few weeks ago,” Wynkoop said. “My sister played for them and I was just hoping they would let me on the team. It’s a pretty surreal feeling. I had wanted to stay active in college anyway, this is great opportunity to do that, play a sport I love and a good way to make friends, too.”

Wynkoop was a first team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference American League selection as a setter for the Trojans last fall. She was third in the entire GWOC with 8.29 assists per game. She also finished the season with 119 digs and 46 service aces.

Wynkoop missed most of her junior year after suffering a knee injury playing with her club team during the offseason. She was first team All-GWOC North as a sophomore. That year she was fourth in the GWOC in assists, averaging 9.25 per game.

“Dana is a high-level setter,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “She will really bring a multi-dimensional game to Otterbein. She had some setbacks, in terms of her injury, that probably limited some of her college options.

“But she persevered through that and came back and had a huge season for us last fall. Otterbein is really getting a gem of a setter who I think can come in and contribute right away. We’ve been fortunate to have three solid Wynkoops — Leslie, Lydia and Dana — come through our program. If you look at all of our assists records, you see their names all up and down the record books.”

In addition to the opportunity to play volleyball, Wynkoop said there’s plenty to like about Otterbein.

“They’ve got a really good nursing program,” she said. “The campus is pretty small — it reminds me a lot of Troy. It feels pretty great to be going there.”

Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Troy’s Dana Wynkoop recently signed her national letter of intent to attend school and play volleyball at Otterbein University. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_102817jb_troy_wykoop.jpg Josh Brown | Troy Daily News Troy’s Dana Wynkoop recently signed her national letter of intent to attend school and play volleyball at Otterbein University.