Local coaches, players to be honored

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

CENTERVILLE — Three coaches with deep ties to Miami County will be officially inducted into the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend as a part of the MVFCA’s annual all-star game ceremonies.

Troy High School graduate and former Troy assistant coach Tom Massie will be inducted into the MVFCA Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame, as will former Bradford coach Greg Hale. The late Wat Farrar, who coached at Piqua and Milton-Union, will be inducted into the MVFCA Head Coaches Hall of Fame as a Legends Inductee.

Massie was a 1,000-yard rusher at Troy during his playing days in the late 1960s. Following his graduation from Troy, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and the University of Dayton. A large portion of his coaching career — which spanned from 1973-2015 — was spent at Troy. He also coached at Fairborn and Tecumseh.

Farrar graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and coached at Logan High School and Piqua prior to coming to Milton-Union. Wat served 19 years as Milton’s head coach in two separate stints, from 1963-1977 and 1986-89. During that time he compiled a 119-68-3 record and remains the winningest coach in Bulldog history. Farrar had three undefeated seasons and won six Southwest Buckeye League championships. Farrar was an icon at Milton from the early 1960s through his untimely death in 1990.

Hale has more than 20 years of coaching experience. He has coached at Upper Sandusky, Bradford and Arcanum. In 1997, Hale was selected MVFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Also, a number of local players will participating in the MVFCA All-Star Game, which will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Centerville High School.

Bethel’s Kellen Calhoun (offensive line), Hunter Shelley (offensive line) and Jacob Evans (athlete); Covington’s Ty Freeman (defensive back), Ethan Herron (defensive back) and Zach Parrett (wide receiver) and Piqua’s Hayden Schrubb (wide receiver) all will be playing in the game for the North squad.

Piqua head coach Bill Nees and assistant Rick Krecji will serve as assistant coaches for the North team.

Evans, who played quarterback for the Bees last fall, and Shelley both earned All-Ohio, All-Cross County Conference and All-Southwest District honors last fall. Calhoun was named All-CCC.

Evans threw for 1,204 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. He also rushed for 438 yards. Shelley and Calhoun cleared the way for a Bethel offense that churned out almost 4,000 rushing yards as the Bees made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and the fourth time in school history.

Freeman, Herron and Parrett all were named All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-CCC. Freeman had 32 tackles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups on defense, along with 23 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Herron had 64 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense; he rushed for 837 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. Parrett led the CCC in receptions with 36 for 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Schrubb set season and career receiving records for Piqua last fall. He was named All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-Greater Western Ohio Conference.

