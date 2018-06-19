County teams finish strong

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — During the spring season, Miami County’s teams put a exclamation mark on the 2017-18 sports season.

Troy won four Coach of the Year and three Athlete of the Year awards and Tippecanoe won an Athlete of the Year award as the All-Greater Western Ohio Conference awards were announced following the completion of the spring season.

* Girls Track

Troy sophomore Lenea Browder, who went on to win a state title in the discus, was named the girls track Field Athlete of the Year, while girls coach Kurt Snyder won his sixth straight Coach of the Year award and seventh in the past eight seasons — no coaching award was given in 2012 according to the GWOC website.

For Troy, earning first team honors were: Brennah Hutchinson (400), La’Zaya Barger (300 hurdles), Jessica Goodwin (high jump), Camryn Moeller (long jump), Browder (shot put and discus), the 4×100 relay team, the 4×400 relay team and the 4×800 relay team. Earning second team honors were: Olivia Tyre (3,200), Goodwin (100 hurdles), Christine Moser (pole vault), Alaura Holycross (shot put) and the 4×200 relay team. Earning special mention were: Hutchinson (100), Moeller (200), Hallie Westmeyer (high jump), Lilli Cusick (pole vault) and Annah Stanley (long jump).

For Tippecanoe, earning first team honors were: Katie Taylor (1,600 and 3,200) and Lydia Stueve (100 hurdles). Earning second team honors was: Kaili Titley (800 and 1,600). Earning special mention was: the 4×800 relay team.

* Boys Track

Troy’s Deon Metz made it a clean sweep for the Trojan track coaches, winning the boys Coach of the Year for the third straight season, while Spencer Klopfenstein won the Field Athlete of the Year.

For Troy, earning first team honors were: Jaydon Culp-Bishop (200 and 400) and Nick Mittelstadt (high jump). Earning second team honors were: Culp-Bishop (100), Spencer Klopfenstein (shot put) and the 4×100 relay team. Earning special mention were: Jesse Westmeyer (shot put) and Spencer Klopfenstein (discus).

For Tippecanoe, earning second team honors were: Bryce McCullough (200) and Matt Garber (discus). Earning special mention was: Bryce Conley (3,200).

* Baseball

Troy’s Ty Welker was named GWOC American North Division Coach of the Year after his Trojans shared the division championship with Tippecanoe, while Jacob Adams earned a spot on the all-conference team.

Adams was also named All-GWOC American League first team, along with Cole Brogan, Brandon Emery and Keiran Williams. Matt Bigley, Jake Daniel, Austin Kendall and Derek McDonagh were all named second team.

Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey, meanwhile, was named Athlete of the Year and earned a spot on the all-conference team along with teammate Josh Riebe.

The Red Devils also had six All-GWOC American League first team selections — Losey, Riebe, Miles and Mason McClurg and Cole and Clay Barhorst. Cade Beam and Seth Clayton were named second team and Kenten Egbert earned special mention.

Piqua’s Derek Hite earned a spot on the all-conference team and was the Indians’ lone All-GWOC American League first team selection. Cory Cotrellm, Austin Davis and Spencer Lavey were named second team.

* Tennis

In tennis, Troy swept the top division honors as Shane Essick won GWOC American North Athlete of the Year — his third straight — and Mark Goldner won Coach of the Year.

Essick, Elijah Sadler, the doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz and the doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp all earned first team honors, while Andrew Magoteaux earned second team honors for the Trojans.

Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg was named first team in singles, while Hugo Mark and the doubles team of Evan Hill and Levi Berning were named second team. Christopher Nichols and the doubles team of David Shininger and Jack Thompson earned special mention.

Piqua’s Sean Hatke was named second team.

* Softball

In softball, Troy’s Megan Malott, Savannah Nelson, Kearston Riley and Hallie Snyder were named All-GWOC American League first team. Tia Bass and Josie Rohlfs earned second team and Ella Furlong and Paige Nadolny earned special mention.

Tippecanoe’s Brooke Aselage, Corinn Siefring, Brooke Silcox and Hailee Varvel, while Kaitlyn Husic earned a spot on the second team.

Piqua’s Mariah Blankenship and Sarah Marion were named second team, while Hannah Anderson earned special mention.

