SWBL, MBC awards announced

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — Mercedes Farmer and Curt Schaefer led the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Milton-Union softball team as the league’s top pitcher and coach this spring.

And even though Troy Christian’s baseball team finished third in the Metro Buckeye Conference standings, Louden Saulbeamer was the league’s best player.

Both players and Schaefer took home top honors in their respective leagues this year as the SWBL and MBC announced their all-conference teams following the conclusion of the spring season.

* MBC

Softball

The Milton-Union softball team won its first division title since 2011.

And leading the way was long-time coach Curt Schaefer, who was named the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division Coach of the Year after guiding the team to an 11-1 division record, one game better than runner-up Madison, and a 19-6 overall record.

And leading the way on the field was workhorse Mercedes Farmer, who was named the SWBL Buckeye Division Pitcher of the Year.

The Bulldogs also had nine players named All-SWBL Buckeye, including four underclassmen who were first team honorees — junior Courtney Seevers, sophomores Lizzy Oaks and Bree Nevels and freshman Madison Jones. Seniors Masey Gregg and Hannah Oaks and sophomore Kya Swartztrauber were named second team, and juniors Annika Hutchinson and Olivia Brown both earned honorable mention.

Track and Field

The Bulldog boys and girls track teams swept the SWBL Buckeye Division in the spring, with both winning the team title.

For the boys, first team honorees were: Robbie Grove (100 and 200), Shannon Milnickel (1,600), Sam Motz (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and shot put), Trevor Grile (pole vault) and the 4×200 relay team. Second team honorees were: Milnickel (3,200), Alex Moore (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Grile (discus) and the 4×400 relay team.

For the girls, first team honorees were: Emily Hornberger (100 and pole vault) and Beyonce Bobbitt (shot put and discus). Second team honorees were: Haley Bloom (400), Morgan Grudich (long jump), Ally Lyons (high jump), the 4×100 relay team, the 4×200 relay team, the 4×400 relay team and the 4×800 relay team.

Tennis

Milton-Union’s tennis team won the SWBL tournament with only Peyton Brown winning an individual championship at third singles.

Nathan Brumbaugh (first singles) and Nick Brumbaugh (second singles) — who eventually teamed up in the postseason and qualified for the state tournament — were both named All-SWBL Buckeye Division first team. Brown (third singles) earned second team honors, and the first doubles team of Jake Swafford and Nathan Black earned honorable mention.

Baseball

Sophomore A.J. Lovin was Milton-Union’s long All-SWBL Buckeye first team honoree.

Junior Aaran Stone earned a second team nod, while senior Jacob Goodman and sophomore Dustin Booher both earned honorable mention.

* MBC

Baseball

Troy Christian’s baseball team had a tough season, going 9-13 and finishing 6-4 and third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference standings.

But senior Louden Saulbeamer — who was third in the league in batting average and tied for second in RBIs — was voted the league’s Athlete of the Year when the All-MBC awards were announced following the completion of the season.

Saulbeamer and fellow senior Andrew Strait both earned All-MBC first team honors, while Carson Kindred, Zach Seagraves and Caleb Twiss all earned spots on the second team. Nathan Waltz won the sportsmanship award.

Track and Field

For the Eagles girls track and field team, junior Kenley Blake earned first team All-MBC honors in the 100 and high jump, while junior Elizabeth Deal earned first team honors in the long jump. Brooke Dellinger won the sportsmanship award.

For the boys team, Harrison Hartman won the sportsmanship award.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Mercedes Farmer was named the SWBL Buckeye Division’s Pitcher of the Year following the spring season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051418jb_mu_mercedesfarmer.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Mercedes Farmer was named the SWBL Buckeye Division’s Pitcher of the Year following the spring season. File photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Louden Saulbeamer was named the MBC’s Athlete of the Year following the spring season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_050518lw_tc_loudensaulbeamer.jpg File photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Louden Saulbeamer was named the MBC’s Athlete of the Year following the spring season.