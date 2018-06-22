Fisher signs with Sinclair

By Josh Brown

PLEASANT HILL — Kylee Fisher thought she knew exactly where she was going after high school.

But as softball season drew to a close, she wasn’t as sure.

In the end, the Newton senior third baseman decided to continue both her academic and athletic careers on the next level, signing on to attend Sinclair Community College in the fall and play softball for the Tartan Pride.

“It was a very last-minute decision, because I’d originally thought that I was going to join the military,” Fisher said. “So the whole time I was playing high school softball, I kept pushing off the thought of playing college softball. And when it got down to the end, I got to thinking — family is so important to me, my sister is going to be a freshman playing for (Newton coach Mark) Gibson also … and I was just like, I’m not really ready to leave yet. So I started looking into college more.

“It was weird. I really thought serving was what I wanted to do. I really did. But when high school softball started coming to an end, I was like I’m not ready for this to be over and maybe I should look at some other options. And that’s when Sinclair fell onto my plate.”

Fisher, who was named All-Ohio in Division IV this season for the district champion Indians, had a couple of other area softball players who will be joining Sinclair helping to convince her, as well as having a head start thanks to attending MVCTC.

“With me going to Miami Valley CTC, we get a $3,000 scholarship to Sinclair, so I really started looking into that,” Fisher said. “I started looking into their programs, seeing if they had something I was interested in — and I found one that I’d love to do. And two of my best friends who play for different schools, (Covington’s) Emma Dammeyer and (Milton-Union’s) Masey Gregg, are going to play for Sinclair also, and they were trying to convince me to play. And all of a sudden, I just thought it really all happened perfectly at the right time.

“I got hold of their coach, and since it was so last minute, he had to try to pull together some money for a scholarship, and he was able to give me the rest of what he had and said that I would be the last one signing. It was just perfect timing, and it all worked out the way it should’ve.”

Fisher will study in the physical therapy assistant program.

“I’m actually taking a lot of online classes so I can spend time with my grandma, who is a fall risk,” Fisher said. “We have to stay out here at all times to watch her, so after these classes I’ll be able to do that.

“Also, I was a starter as a freshman, so that was an awesome achievement, but I got injured to the point where I wasn’t able to play at the end of the season, which was when my team needed me most. I had to go through therapy for the rest of the season, and by the time I got out of it, it was like I was brand new. So that, on top of my grandma, really pushed me towards physical therapy.”

And now, with a new path chosen, Fisher can’t wait to get started.

“Since the team does a lot of stuff in the fall, I’m very excited to start school and get on the softball field with all those new girls,” Fisher said.

