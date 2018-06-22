County schools sweep CCC

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — In addition to winning both league championships, Newton also made it a clean sweep of the Cross County Conference’s top awards in baseball and softball in the spring.

But Bradford freshman phenom Skipp Miller was able to win the CCC Player of the Year award in softball, with Newton’s Treg Jackson winning the baseball Player of the Year and coaches Mark Gibson and Jordan Kopp winning the Coach of the Year awards in softball and baseball, respectively, as the All-CCC awards were announced following the completion of the spring season.

In softball, Gibson won the Coach of the Year award after guiding Newton to the outright CCC championship with an 11-1 record. Also for the Indians, Kylee Fisher and Kristen Rappold earned first team honors, Baily Chaney and Ashlyn Deeter were named second team and Mallory Dunlevy earned special mention.

Miller, who pitched Bradford to its first ever state semifinal appearance, won the Player of the Year award and was joined on the first team by teammate Chelsea Gill. Also for the Railroaders, Bianca Keener was named second team and Bailey Wysong earned special mention.

For Covington, Sarah Hubbard and Makenzie Long both earned spots on the first team, Makenna Gostomsky was named second team and Morgan Studebaker earned special mention.

For Miami East, Sam Urban was a first team honoree and Emily Adkins earned special mention.

For Bethel, Grace Anthony and Liv Reittinger both earned second team nods and Maddie Casto earned special mention.

In baseball, the Newton Indians swept the top honors after winning the league championship outright with an 11-1 record, with Treg Jackson being named Player of the Year and Jordan Kopp being named Coach of the Year.

Joining Jackson on the All-CCC first team were fellow Indians Ryan Mollette and Cole Weaver. Noah Weaver was named second team and Nash Lavy earned special mention.

For Bethel, Hunter Shelley was a first team honoree and Perry Casto earned special mention.

For Bradford, Andy Branson earned a spot on the first team, Clay Layman was named second team and Parker Smith earned special mention.

For Miami East, Brandon Wilson was named first team, Jake Arthur and Austin Rutledge both earned second team nods and Andy Wargo earned special mention.

For Covington, Mason Dilley was named second team and Braden Miller earned special mention.

In track and field, the first and second teams were both decided by placing at the CCC meet at Twin Valley South back on May 11-12.

On the boys side, for CCC champion Miami East, first team honorees were: Blaine Brokschmidt (pole vault), the 4×800 relay team and the 4×100 relay team. Second team honorees were: Gavin Horn (1,600) and Eric Austerman (800).

For Covington, first team honorees were: Cade Harshbarger (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), the 4×200 relay team and the 4×400 relay team. Second team honorees were: Cade Schmelzer (300 hurdles), Tyler Freeman (200), Zach Parrett (high jump), Jett Murphy (pole vault) and the 4×100 relay team.

For Newton, first team honorees were: Cameron Stine (high jump), Ethan Cook (long jump) and Dawson Hildebrand (shot put). Second team honorees were: Cook (100).

For Bradford, first team honorees were: Jacob McQuinn (discus). Second team honorees were: Kyle Mills (long jump).

For Bethel, second team honorees were: Korry Hamlin (3,200).

On the girls side, for CCC champion Covington, first team honorees were: Rayna Horner (400), Paige Boehringer (800), Lauren Christian (shot put), the 4×800 relay team, the 4×200 relay team and the 4×400 relay team. Second team honorees were: Breanna Kimmel (100), Danielle Alexander (1,600), Morgan Kimmel (300 hurdles), Ashlyn Plessinger (800), Horner (200), Christian (discus) and the 4×100 relay team.

For Miami East, first team honorees were: Kaitlyn Mack (300 hurdles) and Rachel Ondera (discus). Second team honorees were: Ondera (400) and the 4×400 relay team.

For Bradford, second team honorees were: the 4×800 relay team.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Bradford's Skipp Miller was named the CCC Player of the Year in softball this spring. Tony Weber/Troy Daily News file Newton's Treg Jackson was named the CCC Player of the Year in baseball this spring.