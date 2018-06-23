The best in the state

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — Tippecanoe baseball coach Bruce Cahill drew ever closer to a major career milestone this spring, and he earned the state’s top honor along the way.

Cahill, who completed his 34th season as the Red Devils’ head coach this season, was named the Division II Coach of the Year, while six Miami County players — three in baseball and three in softball — earned all-state honors when the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association and Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announced their All-Ohio teams following the completion of the spring season.

Cahill was named the D-II All-Ohio Coach of the Year after his Red Devils went 25-4 overall, including sharing the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship with Troy with a 13-2 division record. It was only the Devils’ second season as a member of the GWOC and their first division title in the league. Tippecanoe also won a sectional championship before falling to Ross in the district final.

Cahill is also one of three active coaches in the greater Dayton area with more than 600 career victories — Lehman coach Dave King reached the 600 mark this season. becoming the 15th coach in Ohio to reach that mark according to Ohio High School Athletic Association records, while Northmont’s Chuck Harlow won his 700th game this season. With 650 wins as of 2017, Cahill is now within striking distance of the 700 mark.

Helping lead the way for the Devils was senior pitcher Zach Losey, who earned a spot on the D-II All-Ohio first team. Losey went 7-1 this season on the mound, recording four shutouts and 48 strikeouts along with posting a 0.69 ERA, including combining with teammate Ian Yunker on a no-hitter in Tippecanoe’s 2-0 sectional final victory over Bellbrook. Losey was also dangerous at the plate, hitting .288 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBIs — second in the GWOC American North Division in runs driven in.

In Division I, Troy senior Jake Daniel earned All-Ohio honorable mention. Daniel hit .373 with eight doubles, two triples and two homers along with driving in 27 runs — leading the GWOC American North in RBIs and tying for the overall GWOC lead. Daniel’s Trojans went 13-2 in division play, sharing the title with Tippecanoe, and were 17-10 overall, falling in the sectional final round to Northmont.

And in Division IV, Lehman’s Bryce Kennedy earned a spot on the All-Ohio second team. Kennedy hit .580 and drove in 30 runs for the 14-8 Cavaliers, who were ousted by Russia in the sectional final.

In softball, the three Miami County players that earned All-Ohio honors were all named to their respective first teams.

In Division III, Milton-Union’s Courtney Seevers was named All-Ohio first team. The Bulldogs went 19-6 this season, winning their first outright Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship since 2011 before falling to West Liberty-Salem in the sectional final round.

In Division IV, Newton senior Kylee Fisher was named All-Ohio first team. The Indians also went 19-6 overall this season, winning the outright Cross County Conference championship with an 11-1 league record. Newton also claimed its 10th district championship, eventually falling to Parkway in the regional semifinal round.

Also in D-IV, Bradford freshman Skipp Miller was named All-Ohio first team. Miller was one of only two freshmen to be named All-Ohio in D-IV — the other was on the second team — and one of only nine freshmen in total to earn All-Ohio honors. The Railroaders finished the season 23-4 overall, winning their first regional championship before falling to Jeromesville Hillsdale in the state semifinal round.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey is waved home by coach Bruce Cahill during the Red Devils’ sectional final win over Bellbrook. Cahill was named the All-Ohio Coach of the Year and Losey was named All-Ohio first team. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051818jb_tipp_losey_cahill.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey is waved home by coach Bruce Cahill during the Red Devils’ sectional final win over Bellbrook. Cahill was named the All-Ohio Coach of the Year and Losey was named All-Ohio first team. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Newton’s Kylee Fisher, seen here throwing to first base in a sectional final game against Russia, was named All-Ohio first team. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051518jb_new_kyleefisher-1.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Newton’s Kylee Fisher, seen here throwing to first base in a sectional final game against Russia, was named All-Ohio first team. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Jake Daniel, seen here rounding third base during a game against Tippecanoe, earned All-Ohio honorable mention. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_042518jb_troy_daniel.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Troy’s Jake Daniel, seen here rounding third base during a game against Tippecanoe, earned All-Ohio honorable mention. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Courtney Seevers, seen here making a catchduring a sectional final game against West Liberty-Salem, was named All-Ohio first team. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_051418jb_mu_courtneyseevers2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Milton-Union’s Courtney Seevers, seen here making a catchduring a sectional final game against West Liberty-Salem, was named All-Ohio first team. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Bradford’s Skipp Miller, seen here throwing to first base in a regional semifinal game against Mechanicsburg, was named All-Ohio first team. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_052318jb_brad_miller_field.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Bradford’s Skipp Miller, seen here throwing to first base in a regional semifinal game against Mechanicsburg, was named All-Ohio first team.