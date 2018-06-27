Troy grad Dornbusch completes sophomore season at Anderson

Staff Reports

ANDERSON, Ind. — Bailey Dornbusch, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, just completed her second year on the Anderson University women’s soccer team — and it was one to remember for the former Trojan and current Raven.

At Troy High School, Dornbusch ended her high school career as a two-year captain and receiving Most Outstanding Player honors her senior year along with being named first team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and winning the GWOC Coaches Sportsmanship Award.

This year was a standout year for Dornbusch, as she started every game and logged the most minutes played on the team. As a center defensive back, Dornbusch scored her first collegiate goal in a game against St. Marys-of-the-Woods on Sept. 23, 2017. The next week, she was also named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, anchoring a defensive line that defeated the Mount St. Joseph Lions on Sept. 30, 2017. Dornbusch held the HCAC leader in goals to zero shots in a Ravens victory.

During the end-of-year banquet ceremonies, Dornbusch was named Anderson’s Defensive Most Valuable Player, was named All-HCAC second team, and was also selected as a team captain for upcoming 2018 fall season. In addition, Anderson women’s soccer coach Jennifer Myhre received Coach of the Year for the conference. The Anderson Women’s Soccer Team qualified for the conference playoffs this season and ended with a record of 10-4-3 (5-2-2). Anderson University is an NCAA Division III university, located in central Indiana.

Bailey is a nursing major with a very intensive and rigorous academic program to follow. She has made the Dean’s List all four semesters so far as a student at Anderson with a 3.8 cumulative GPA.